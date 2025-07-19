Trea Turner News: Reaches 25 steals in win

Turner went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

Turner played a key role in the Phillies' comeback win, delivering an RBI single and stealing second in the fifth inning before walking and scoring in the sixth. Though he's gone just 13-for-53 in July, the shortstop has hit safely in 10 of 13 games this month and still leads the National League with 114 hits. He's slashing .289/.345/.430 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 64 runs scored and 25 steals across 432 plate appearances.