Trent Grisham News: Belts two-run homer as pinch hitter

Grisham went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 4-3 extra innings win over San Diego.

Grisham was not in the Yankees' starting lineup, but he was called in for the eighth inning to pinch hit for Jorbit Vivas. The move paid off for the Yankees, with Grisham taking Jason Adam deep to right field for a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3. Grisham is now up to 10 home runs this season -- surpassing his total during the 2024 regular season -- and he is slashing .292/.376/.640 with 19 runs scored and 20 RBI in 101 plate appearances.