The Diamondbacks designated Richards for assignment Saturday.

Richards has given up one run in 2.2 innings since being called up from Reno on July 18, but he still carries a 7.94 ERA and 2.29 WHIP on the year. He'll now end up as the odd man out of a roster spot to make room for Brandyn Garcia, who was acquired Thursday as part of the return for Josh Naylor.