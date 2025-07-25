Tristan Beck News: Back with big club

The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Although Beck has worked exclusively out of the bullpen this season, he could be moved into the Giants' rotation due to Landon Roupp (elbow) being placed on the 15-day injured list. Beck did start in one of five major-league games in 2024 and has served in a long relief role this season, pitching three or more innings three times for the big club. He has a 5.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and an 11:7 K:BB across 19 innings for the Giants this season.