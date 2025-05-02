Tyler Alexander News: Tagged with loss as opener

Alexander (1-3) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Cubs.

The Brewers looked to shield Quinn Priester a bit in this contest, but Alexander's poor performance in the first inning ruined that plan. Alexander has allowed six runs over his last 7.2 innings across five relief appearances, which includes one scoreless three-inning effort that earned him a save. The southpaw looks to be a swingman at this point of the season, but he's pitched to an ugly 5.18 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 24.1 innings. He's typically a long reliever and has struggled in a variety of roles so far.