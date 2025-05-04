Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Callihan headshot

Tyler Callihan News: Logs first MLB hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Callihan started in left field and went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

Callihan got the start against a right-hander and recorded his first hit in the majors. With Austin Hays (hamstring) on the injured list for the second time this season, the lefty-hitting Callihan could get an occasional start. Gavin Lux, who served as the designated hitter Saturday, should get most of the starts in Hays' absence.

Tyler Callihan
Cincinnati Reds
