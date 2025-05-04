NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Valente Bellozo, Marlins: Bellozo was promoted Friday to start against the Athletics - his first appearance in the Majors since Apr. 7 - and allowing five runs on four hits and four walks with one strikeout in 4.2 innings. He produced decent results during his previous two outings this season by combining to only give up two earned runs across eight frames, though with a 6:4 K:BB. Bellozo threw 2.1 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, so he was somewhat limited Friday. He could see a few more turns in the Miami rotation until either Eury Perez or Ryan Weathers is ready to return. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Hayden Birdsong, Giants: Birdsong enjoyed a strong spring training posting a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings, but lost out to Landen Roupp for the fifth starter spot. He opened the season in the Giants' pen while making the most of his appearances based on a 1.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB from 16.0 innings across seven games. The right-hander has been impressive so far and will likely continue in a long-relief role, though he could replace Roupp or Jordan Hicks if both continue to struggle. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Ben Casparius, Dodgers: Casparius has been working out of the bullpen, but could be stretched out as a starter. He logged 2.2 innings in a bullpen game on Apr. 23, then 3.2 scoreless last Sunday, prompting the thought to use him in the rotation. LA has several starters sidelined, though did get Tony Gonsolin back this past week. Casparius has been very effective this season with a 2.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB over 21.2 frames with six of his 11 appearances lasting two or more innings. The Dodgers' rotation depth is wearing thin due to shoulder injuries incurred by Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, which could prompt Casparius to be utilized as a sixth starter. He worked primarily in that role within the minors, including in 2024 where he started 19 of the 21 outings between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped bid from prior)

Bubba Chandler, Pirates: The drum beats to call up Chandler are starting to get louder and louder. He (2-0, 1.42) started and went five innings Thursday for Triple-A Nashville where he conceded one run on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. The 6-foot-2 righty boasts an upper-90s fastball (can touch 100) with excellent movement, a hard biting upper-80s slider (gets to 91) and a potentially plus changeup. Chandler dominated Triple-A last season through seven starts following his promotion and has done the same through six starts. He could be promoted before the end of May. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec call up bid)

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Nelson tossed four innings and 68 pitches in relief of Eduardo Rodriguez. He likely will start in place of Corbin Burnes, who will miss his Monday start due to shoulder inflammation. If Burnes is sidelined longer than that, Nelson is the probable cover as he's somewhat stretched out working in long relief and was a starter the past two years. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Andrew Painter, Phillies: Painter is recovering from Tommy John in July 2023 and is getting bumped up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley for his next start on May 8. He allowed five runs with a 12:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings covering four starts at Single-A Clearwater, which was deemed sufficient work to be promoted. Painter showed that his stuff was back in the Arizona Fall League by using all four of his plus pitches with his four-seam fastball up to 99 and averaging 97. He topped out at four frames and 49 pitches at Clearwater and will continue to stretch out with Lehigh Valley, making him a possible midseason rotation option. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash candidate)

Michael Soroka, Nationals: Soroka has been out of action since late March due to a right biceps strain and struck out 11 with one earned run on four hits and three walks over five innings during his rehab start Friday at Triple-A Rochester. That was his third rehab appearance and he threw 94 pitches, up from the 78 from the second outing for Double-A Harrisburg on Apr. 27. Soroka went 2.2 innings in his first outing and Friday's effort should be his last rehab start, which allowed the righty to build up his pitch count. Barring any setback, he should slot back into the back end of the Washington rotation later this week. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Blade Tidwell, Mets: Tidwell is expected to be promoted and start Sunday for the Mets. He has struggled this season at Triple-A Syracuse, impacted somewhat by the cold weather with an FIP more than two runs below his actual ERA. Tidwell's velocity has ticked up a bit while his control has improved compared to his 17 starts for Syracuse last season. This is expected to be a one-and-done, so his value is higher in keeper leagues. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Brandon Waddell, Mets: Waddell was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as a bulk reliever Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks. Huascar Brazoban was the opener and produced two scoreless innings, followed by Waddell with no runs on three hits and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Waddell posted a 1.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through five starts and 23.1 innings with Syracuse. Wednesday marked his first ML appearance since 2021, and he was sent down Thursday. Waddell is likely next-in-line if a starter is needed. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5 (stash bid)

Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Weathers was shut down with a mild flexor strain the day after his fourth Spring Training start on Mar. 17 and made his first rehab start for Single-A Jupiter last Sunday where he struck out six over three perfect innings while only needing 35 pitches to retire all nine batters. His fastball topped out at 99.1 MPH, faster than anything he's thrown in the big leagues during his four-year career. Weathers was traded in 2023 after struggling during his time with the Padres. Injuries have unfortunately impacted his career, though he should be ready to go for Miami after two or three more rehab appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early injury return bid)

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff suffered a shoulder capsule surgery in 2023 that cost him all of last year. He went 5.2 innings on Wednesday, where he conceded one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three. Woodruff increased to 74 pitches during this start after 61 last time out. He's expected to require one more outing - which will take place Tuesday - before rejoining the Brewers, though might take part in a shortened appearance May 11. Woodruff's fastball is sitting in the 93-94 MPH range, down two ticks from his prior velocity that could be regained as he builds arm strength. Once back, he should move into the second or third spot in the Milwaukee rotation. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Zach Agnos, Rockies: Agnos was profiled last week and gets another mention as he notched saves on Wednesday and Thursday. A formal change in the Rockies' bullpen pecking order hasn't been made, though Seth Halvorsen picked up his first hold with a perfect eighth inning on Wednesday while Tyler Kinley hasn't pitched since Saturday after walking four batters and getting tagged for three runs (two earned) over his last two appearances. Agnos posted a 1.38 ERA and 63:11 K:BB across 52.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last year and has continued to pitch well at Triple-A. He's recorded 46 saves in his minor-league career and has yet to allow a run in 7.1 innings for Colorado while firmly in the late-inning mix. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upper bid from prior)

David Bednar, Pirates: Despite a rough 2024, Bednar opened the season as the Pirates' closer. He surrendered four runs in three games while taking a pair of losses to earn a trip to the minors. Bednar found his form at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hasn't issued a walk with one hit and six Ks through four scoreless innings. He's carried that success back to Pittsburgh with a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts and two saves from his first six innings - prior to taking the loss Saturday - to reclaim his closer role. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16 (if you believe)

Kevin Ginkel/Shelby Miller/Ryan Thompson, Diamondbacks: Ginkel was discussed last week while Miller and Thompson will see late-inning usage with Justin Martinez (shoulder) joining A.J. Puk (elbow) on the injured list. Ginkel had been sidelined for the first month due to shoulder inflammation, though the right-hander recorded five saves and 18 holds with a 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB across 70 innings last season and notched holds in his first appearances this year. Miller, who earned the save Thursday, has yet to concede an earned run over 13.2 innings with a stellar 0.59 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB. Thompson relieved an ineffective Martinez on Wednesday to retire the side in the ninth and get the save. He also picked up his fourth hold Thursday and likely is third behind Miller and Ginkel for saves. Ginkel - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7; Miller - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Thompson - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6

Kyle Leahy, Cardinals: Leahy pitched 48.2 innings in 33 appearances last season and has worked his way into a high-leverage role notching six holds in 15 appearances with three runs on five hits and a 16:5 K:BB in 18.1 innings. While he's unlikely to garner any save chances, he could be worth a look in leagues that count holds. If the Cardinals fully fall out of the race, both Ryan Helsley and Phil Maton could be dealt to create a hole at closer. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Dylan Lee, Braves: Lee produced his sixth straight scoreless outing last Saturday, spanning 6.2 innings. During that time, he's taken a blown save on a wild pitch while adding a hold and a win. Lee returned to his dominant 2022 form last season after struggling with a shoulder injury in 2023 that required surgery. He's carried over that performance into this year and could receive save chances if Raisel Iglesias' struggles continue. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Evan Phillips, Dodgers: Phillips earned the save on Friday. Tanner Scott was called upon to retire the bottom part of Atlanta's lineup - which included two right-handed batters - in the eighth inning for a hold. Phillips then replaced him in the ninth after a rain delay with the daunting task of putting out Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson, the last drawing a walk to get the possible tying run aboard before getting Sean Murphy to ground out. It was his first save opportunity of the season and is now up to 4.2 scoreless innings with a 6:2 K:BB across six appearances after losing his hold on the job last year. LA has several relievers in the closer mix, so don't expect many saves from Phillips. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Tyler Stephenson, Reds: Stephenson, who strained his oblique in mid-March, is profiled for a second straight week as he completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville and was activated Friday. His length of absence necessitated a somewhat significant number of at-bats before rejoining the Reds' roster. Stephenson rebounded offensively last season after a step back in 2023 with career-highs in in homers (19), runs (69) and RBI (66). He likely will get most of his time at DH with Jose Trevino and Austin Wynns splitting time behind the plate (also bump Trevino's value due to this news). 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (same as last week)

FIRST BASE

Spencer Horwitz, Pirates: Horwitz has been recovering from February surgery to repair extensor tendon in his right thumb that was causing pain in his wrist and began a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona last Sunday. He slashed .265/.357/.433 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 97 games for the Blue Jays as a rookie last year. Horwitz was traded from Toronto to Cleveland - and then Pittsburgh back in December - will be the team's starting first baseman once ready to go. He'll likely need a few weeks of games and possibly the entire allowable span of a rehab before being activated. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same as prior)

SECOND BASE

Tyler Callihan, Reds: The Reds called up Callihan from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. After starting the Triple-A season with a .303/.410/.528 line alongside four homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored and six steals through 106 plate appearances, he joined the big-league club to provide Cincinnati with coverage at second and left field. With Jeimer Candelario (back) and Austin Hays (hamstring) both currently dealing with injuries, Callihan's presence provides the Reds needed depth. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Jake Cronenworth, Padres: Cronenworth has been on the IL since Apr. 11 due to a non-displaced right rib fracture and was cleared for all baseball activity and began taking live at-bats at the Padres' spring complex on Thursday. As of Friday, he was only 48 percent rostered per CBS Sports to get him into this column. Cronenworth may need at least a brief minor-league rehab stint before returning to the big club, though it appears he could be back within the next few weeks. His value is largely tied to him qualifying as a second baseman due to his so-so power and limited speed numbers. But at the position, the 17 home runs and 83 runs he drove in last year are more than adequate. 12-team Mixed: $15, 15-team Mixed: $25; 12-team NL: rostered

Hyeseong Kim/Chris Taylor, Dodgers: Kim was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Saturday to replace Tommy Edman (ankle) on the Dodgers' active roster. Signed to a three-year, $12.5 million deal this offseason to occupy a super-utility role, he opened in the minors. Kim posted a .252/.328/.470 line with five homers and 19 RBI across 129 at-bats and 28 games. Kim should get regular opportunities against righties while Edman is on the shelf with Taylor - who started Saturday - seeing most of the action versus southpaws. Kim - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Taylor - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Christian Koss/Brett Wisely, Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald was placed on the IL Thursday and is expected to miss extended time due to a fractured rib. Filling in for him will be Koss and Wisely, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Koss has done little with his sporadic playing time while Wisely has been in the minors all year slashing .235/.325/.431 with five homers, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and three steals. Wisely has turned it around of late going 9-for-27 (.333) with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI from his last seven games for the River Cats, but he'll likely operate in a reserve role while Koss receives the bulk of starts at the keystone. Koss - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Wisely - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio, whose recovery from ACL surgery has taken a bit longer than expected, partially due to a clean-up procedure on his knee last August, got his first game action on Apr. 27. He still has a minor-league option left, so there's no guarantee he'll be added to the Mets' 26-man roster once his rehab assignment is over - yet he could be ready to bolster the big-league infield within a few weeks. During his last full minor-league season in 2023, Mauricio slashed .292/.346/.506 through 116 games for Triple-A Syracuse with 23 homers and 24 steals. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

THIRD BASE

Santiago Espinal, Reds: Espinal has started the past three games in left with Austin Hays (hamstring) sidelined while going 6-for-11 with a pair of runs. He's expected to start there facing left-handers while Hays is sidelined and Gavin Lux work against righties. Espinal will also move around in the infield as needed, possibly seeing time at third and shortstop. Don't look for much power from him when in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Matt Shaw, Cubs: The Cubs are expected to eventually recall Shaw from Triple-A Iowa to once again take over as their third baseman, though that currently remains unknown. He was sent down in mid-April after only producing a .172/.294/.241 line across 68 plate appearances. The 23-year-old has picked back up from what he posted last season in Iowa going .324/.457/.487 with one homer and a 3:8 K:BB during his first 10 games since being demoted. While a promotion of Shaw doesn't appear imminent, manager Craig Counsell confirmed that "the goal" is for the team to eventually hand him back the job at third. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (stash bid)

Eric Wagaman, Marlins: Wagaman was non-tendered by the Angels in November and signed the following month with the Marlins. He managed a 274/.339/.469 line with 17 home runs last year in the minors and broke camp with Miami thanks to a strong spring and Connor Norby's oblique injury. Wagaman is receiving consistent playing time at first and DH while hitting three home runs and driving in eight with 15 runs scored. Despite batting in the middle of the Marlins' order, he's only registered one RBI from his last 10 appearances. But with few other immediate options available, Wagaman should retain his spot in the lineup and order. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

SHORTSTOP

Jose Barrero, Cardinals: The Cardinals promoted Barrero from Triple-A Memphis on Monday while optioning Thomas Saggese to the minors. St. Louis wants Saggese to play daily while Barrero is better suited to sporadic action. Barrero earned his promotion to the bigs by slashing .299/.396/.517 with four homers and four stolen bases over 23 games at Triple-A. The right-handed hitter has mainly worked as a pro in the infield, but could end up as a short-side platoon mate for Victor Scott in center. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Liover Peguero/Jared Triolo, Pirates: The Pirates recalled Peguero from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday after going .258/.309/.382 with one homer and three steals. He's set to operate in a utility infielder role for Pittsburgh while earning some time at shortstop while Isiah Kiner-Falefa (strained right hamstring) is out. Stepping in to see most of the action at shortstop is Triolo, who offers a bit of power with a weak batting average. Peguero - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Triolo - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

OUTFIELD

Isaac Collins, Brewers: Through Friday's games, Collins was slashing.275/.356/.450 from 45 plate appearances this season and recorded a base hit in each of his last six games. He saw that streak end Saturday, but has become the starter in left while Garrett Mitchell is sidelined as Jackson Chourio has moved to center. Collins led the Brewers' Triple-A Nashville affiliate in 2024 with an .861 OPS last season while slugging 14 home runs and stealing 24 bases along the way. He projects to be a fourth outfielder down the road as his speed and power may not carry to the Majors with his best quality his eye at the plate. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Andy Pages, Dodgers: Pages appeared in 116 games last season due both to the struggles of James Outman and Mookie Betts' move to the infield. He finished his rookie campaign with a .248/.305/.407 line along with 13 homers, 46 RBI and one stolen base over 442 plate appearances. Pages got off to a slow start, but has found his stroke at the plate racking up five multi-hit performance during a seven-game stretch where he's batting .586 (17-for-29) with four homers, three steals, eight RBI and nine runs. He should be starting close to daily in center while bringing some power and speed to the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: rostered