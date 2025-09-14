Glasnow battled through some early control issues, issuing four walks and a hit batter in his first three frames, but found a groove from there and retired the next nine consecutive batters. The right-hander came within one out of logging his third straight seven-inning start, following up his best outing of the season, when he held the Rockies hitless with 11 strikeouts over seven innings. Glasnow will carry a 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 96:38 K:BB into his next scheduled start, a rematch with the Giants.