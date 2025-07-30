The Mariners recalled Locklear from Triple-A on Wednesday, but instead of backing up Josh Naylor, the 24-year-old will now aim to carve out a role for himself in Arizona. Locklear has impressed in the minors this year, slashing .316\/.401\/.542 with 19 home runs, 82 RBI, 70 runs scored and 17 stolen bases through 434 plate appearances in Triple-A. He should fill in as the D-backs' first baseman for the immediate future, though his path to playing time will become less clear once Pavin Smith (oblique) is activated from the injured list.