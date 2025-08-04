Locklear has started four straight games at first base for Arizona since he was acquired from Seattle in the Eugenio Suarez deal last week. The Diamondbacks' sell-off at the deadline suggests a pivot toward evaluating for 2026, and getting a prospect like Locklear some significant playing time is a factor in that. In addition to his homer, he's added a stolen base and a 2:5 BB:K in his time with Arizona so far. He may face a challenge for playing time once Pavin Smith (oblique) returns from the injured list.