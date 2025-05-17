Fantasy Baseball
Tyler O'Neill Injury: Absent from lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

O'Neill (shoulder) isn't part of Baltimore's lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neil was scratched from Friday's lineup with discomfort in his left shoulder that stemmed from a session in the batting cage earlier this week, and he'll be idle once again Saturday. Ramon Laureano, Cedric Mullins and Heston Kjerstad will fill the outfield from left to right.

