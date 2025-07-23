Tyler O'Neill Injury: Missing second straight start

O'Neill (general soreness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Though O'Neill will miss out on a second straight start, interim manager Tony Mansolino said that he's hopeful the 30-year-old will be available off the bench WEdnesday, per Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com. Mansolino added that O'Neill is "trending toward" starting Thursday, though his inclusion in the lineup for the series finale will likely depend on how he feels when he reports to the ballpark in the morning.