Tyler O'Neill News: Homers in loss

O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

O'Neill smacked a solo shot in the first inning and later added a double in the eighth. In 11 games since returning from the injured list July 4, the 30-year-old has gone 9-for-41 with five extra-base hits, two RBI and five runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .198/.277/.364 with four homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and two steals across just 137 plate appearances.