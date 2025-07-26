Tyler O'Neill News: Perfect at plate in rout
O'Neill went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 18-0 win over the Rockies.
O'Neill reached base in all four plate appearances, highlighted by a two-run homer in the second inning and an RBI single in the seventh. The 30-year-old has now delivered three straight two-hit efforts while homering in consecutive games for the first time this season. He owns a .211/.298/.398 slash with five long balls, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals across 141 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now