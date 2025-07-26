Tyler O'Neill News: Perfect at plate in rout

O'Neill went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 18-0 win over the Rockies.

O'Neill reached base in all four plate appearances, highlighted by a two-run homer in the second inning and an RBI single in the seventh. The 30-year-old has now delivered three straight two-hit efforts while homering in consecutive games for the first time this season. He owns a .211/.298/.398 slash with five long balls, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals across 141 plate appearances.