Tyler Stephenson Injury: MRI shows healing

Stephenson (oblique) underwent an MRI last Wednesday that showed his injury was 80 percent healed, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson is scheduled to undergo a second MRI while the Reds on the road -- the trip runs from April 3 to 9 -- and there are no plans for him to travel with the club. In the meantime, Jose Trevino and Austin Wynns will continue to serve as the team's catchers.