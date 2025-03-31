Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Stephenson headshot

Tyler Stephenson Injury: MRI shows healing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Stephenson (oblique) underwent an MRI last Wednesday that showed his injury was 80 percent healed, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson is scheduled to undergo a second MRI while the Reds on the road -- the trip runs from April 3 to 9 -- and there are no plans for him to travel with the club. In the meantime, Jose Trevino and Austin Wynns will continue to serve as the team's catchers.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
