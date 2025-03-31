Tyler Stephenson Injury: MRI shows healing
Stephenson (oblique) underwent an MRI last Wednesday that showed his injury was 80 percent healed, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Stephenson is scheduled to undergo a second MRI while the Reds on the road -- the trip runs from April 3 to 9 -- and there are no plans for him to travel with the club. In the meantime, Jose Trevino and Austin Wynns will continue to serve as the team's catchers.
