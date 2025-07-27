Vladimir Guerrero News: Crushes 14th homer

Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.

That's now five straight multi-hit performances for Guerrero, and he capped the latest one with a ninth-inning homer off Chase Lee that left his bat at 105.3 mph, the third of three Blue Jays long balls in the final frame. Guerrero has been locked in since missing a game in early July after fouling a ball off his foot -- over his last 17 contests, he's slashing .385/.481/.569 with two of his 14 homers on the season, along with six doubles, two steals, 10 RBI and 15 runs.