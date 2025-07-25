Vladimir Guerrero News: Three more hits Thursday

Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The Blue Jays' $500 million man led the way in an 11-run, 15-hit barrage. It was Guerrero's third straight multi-hit performance, and over the last 15 contests he's slashing .375/.478/.500 with eight RBI and 12 runs. Despite that impressive stretch, he's still looking for his power stroke -- with 13 homers through 101 games, Guerrero's on pace to fall short of 25 over a full season for the first time.