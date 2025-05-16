Walker Buehler Injury: Lined up to return Tuesday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Buehler (shoulder) is lined up to rejoin the rotation Tuesday against the Mets, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Buehler threw a successful live batting practice session Thursday and the Red Sox are waiting until Saturday to see how he recovers before they officially clear him to return. The right-hander has been out since early May with right shoulder inflammation but is poised to skip a rehab assignment and go right back into Boston's rotation.