Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Walker Buehler headshot

Walker Buehler Injury: Lined up to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 2:03pm

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Buehler (shoulder) is lined up to rejoin the rotation Tuesday against the Mets, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Buehler threw a successful live batting practice session Thursday and the Red Sox are waiting until Saturday to see how he recovers before they officially clear him to return. The right-hander has been out since early May with right shoulder inflammation but is poised to skip a rehab assignment and go right back into Boston's rotation.

Walker Buehler
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now