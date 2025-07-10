Check out all the best baseball plays on PrizePicks this Thursday, including multiple on Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte against the Marlins.

Thursday brings us an entertaining all-day slate, and there are potentially profitable PrizePicks opportunities throughout the afternoon and evening. We highlight four of our favorites below:

Noelvi Marte CIN vs. MIA More Than 0.5 Total Bases / More Than 0.5 Hits

Marte continued his solid season Wednesday with a 2-for-3, two-RBI night that included his fourth homer of the season and pushed his season slash line to .277/.330/.494. The 23-year-old is putting together a body of work that much more closely resembles his first taste of the bigs in 2023, in contrast to a lackluster season in 2024 where he managed just a .210 average and .549 OPS across 242 plate appearances.

Marte's homer off Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday was especially encouraging considering he's put together much better numbers against right-handers when on the road. He may have a very good chance of carrying the momentum over into Thursday as well, as Marlins starter Cal Quantrill has allowed a .371 average and .451 wOBA to righty bats overall, and a 2.0 HR/9 and massive 34.3% line-drive rate when facing them outside LoanDepot Park.

Marte has averaged a solid 1.7 total bases per game and has hit safely in half of his 24 games to date, putting both these props into play when also taking the favorable matchup into account and the fact the Reds are projected for a robust 5.5 runs.

Agustin Ramirez, MIA at CIN More Than 0.5 Total Bases / More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Ramirez is a young slugger on the other side of this Marlins-Reds matchup that has some solid offensive prospects Thursday. The rookie went into Wednesday's game – where he laced a double in four at-bats – with a blistering .314 average, 1.019 OPS and 11 extra-base hits (out of 16 total) over his previous 13 games.

Ramirez's double off Reds southpaw Andrew Abbott on Wednesday added to an already stellar resume versus southpaws on the road that included a .364 average, 1.218 OPS and .503 wOBA across 35 plate appearances coming into the night. He gets a second straight left-hander Thursday, as Cincinnati will trot out Nick Lodolo, who's pitched to an .808 OPS, .348 wOBA and 2.4 HR/9 against right-handed hitters at home.

Ramirez has averaged 1.9 total bases and 2.1 hits + runs + RBI per game, so these two props are firmly within his wheelhouse, especially in a hitter-friendly park and a game that will start in afternoon temperatures.

Jonathan Aranda, TB at BOS More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Aranda wrapped up the series against the Tigers on Wednesday in signature fashion, as he went 3-for-4 with a double and a run to push his season slash line to an elite .327/.403/.498 across 345 plate appearances.

Aranda's age-27 season breakout has been nothing short of remarkable, considering he produced a middling .202/.309/.382 slash line in the first 333 plate appearances of his MLB career over his first three MLB campaigns. The red-hot left-handed hitter is in an excellent spot on paper Thursday, as the inconsistent and hittable Walker Buehler will toe the rubber for the Red Sox and checks in having allowed a .293/.411/.440 slash line and .381 wOBA to lefty bats at Fenway Park.

Aranda has also already enjoyed some success against Buehler, who he's tagged for a single and a homer in five previous encounters. He's also averaging 2.2 hits + runs + RBI per game and is center stage on a Rays team that's projected for 4.7 runs. Additionally, once Buehler exits, Aranda will face a Red Sox bullpen that's allowed a .293 average and .396 OBP to the first 48 lefty bats its relievers have faced in July.

Corey Seager, TEX at LAA: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

The Rangers and Angels played to a wild 11-8 score Wednesday, a three-run win for Los Angeles that saw a pair of already tired and struggling bullpens endure another rough night. That could certainly pay off Thursday in the latter portion of the game, but Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz could help Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the high-scoring affair, to a productive offensive day in his own right.

Kochanowicz carries a 5.42 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 1.6 HR/9 across 18 starts, and he's pitched to a .300 BAA, .384 wOBA, 2.2 HR/9, 1.64 WHIP and 6.41 FIP against left-handed hitters. Seager owns a .277 average, .874 OPS, .374 wOBA and 9.1 wRAA against right-handed pitching this season, and he boasts a .319 average, .905 OPS and 60 total bases over 29 career games at Angel Stadium.

Seager has scored 12 to 23 fantasy points in his last three games alone, and he's carrying a .346 average and 1.255 OPS across his last 14 games, a sample where 10 of his 18 hits have gone for extra bases. Then, when Kochanowicz is out of the game, Seager will see a group of Angels relievers that have pitched to a 5.84 ERA and allowed a .260 average, .839 OPS and .358 wOBA to the 56 left-handed hitters they've faced in July.

