Willson Contreras News: Goes deep Monday

Contreras went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a 6-2 victory versus the Rockies on Monday.

Contreras put the Cardinals on the board with a big 443-foot solo homer in the fourth inning and gave the team its first lead with a run-scoring single in the fifth. The catcher-turned-first-baseman also stroked a double to finish with his third three-hit performance of the season. Contreras has gone 5-for-15 with three extra-base hits through the first four games of the second half.