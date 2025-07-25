Willson Contreras News: Launches another homer

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBI in Thursday's 9-7 win against San Diego.

The first baseman put St. Louis on the board with an RBI double in the opening frame and followed up with a three-run homer in the second inning. Contreras has a modest four-game hit streak and has an extra-base hit in each of those contests, going 9-for-21 with four doubles and two home runs. The strong performance coming out of the All-Star break has boosted his season slash line to .262/.345/.452 through 98 games.