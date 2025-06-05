Willson Contreras News: Racks up four hits in doubleheader
Contreras went 4-for-8 with two doubles, one walk, four RBI and two runs scored as the Cardinals split Thursday's doubleheader versus the Royals.
Contreras hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since May 16, which was coincidentally also against the Royals. He's hit safely in six straight games, including logging a double in four of them. For the season, the 33-year-old is at a .250/.328/.391 slash line with six home runs, 36 RBI, 28 runs scored, 13 doubles and two stolen bases over 58 games.
