Yandy Diaz Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Diaz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent leg injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz was favoring his right leg after taking an awkward swing during the sixth inning, and he was replaced by Christopher Morel in the middle of his at-bat. An update on Diaz should come once the Rays' medical staff is able to take a closer look at him, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.