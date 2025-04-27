Yerry De Los Santos News: Promoted for twin bill

The Yankees recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the 27th player for Sunday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

The right-hander will temporarily join the big club as bullpen depth following Saturday's postponement. De Los Santos has given up one earned run over 8.1 innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, though he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023, when he posted a 3.33 ERA in 22 outings with Pittsburgh.