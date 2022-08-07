NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

Starting Pitcher

Jake Odorizzi, Braves: Odorizzi was dealt from Houston to Atlanta at the deadline. He currently profiles as the sixth starter for his new club, but there are plenty of paths for him to stick in the rotation. First, Atlanta has a doubleheader in each of the next two weeks and Spencer Strider is also likely to hit an innings limit at some point, particularly as the club looks toward the postseason. From a skills perspective, we pretty much know who Odorizzi is, but he had a strong season for the Astros prior to being traded. 12-team mixed: $1, 15-team mixed: rostered, 12-team NL: $10

Justin Dunn, Reds: Dunn was part of the return in the Jesse Winker/Eugenio Suarez trade. but has been sidelined by a shoulder injury for the entire season. He's conveniently back to health at the same time the Reds dealt away both Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle. Hunter Greene also hit the injured list, so there's plenty of room for Dunn to stick in the rotation for the rest of season. Be careful with expectations as he showed promise with the Mariners, but struggled with walks and homers. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $1, 12-team NL: $4

Robert Dugger, Reds: All of the vacancies just mentioned for Dunn have also given Dugger a regular turn in the rotation in Cincy. He's nothing more than a warm body and is more likely to do harm than good even in an NL-only context. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: No, 12-team NL: $0

Ryan Feltner, Rockies: Feltner has bounced between Triple-A Albuquerque and Colorado this season. He's pitched very well with Albuquerque posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB, which is impressive given the offensive environment of the Pacific Coast League. That success hasn't translated to Colorado yet, but Feltner will get a lengthier audition with Chad Kuhl sidelined. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $1, 12-team NL: $4

Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw is on the IL and Mitch White was shipped to Toronto, so Pepiot is the Dodgers' most likely pitcher to step into the rotation. He's displayed the ability to curtail his walks for the first time in his career at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but the Dodgers are likely to pull him quickly if they sense danger in any start. Dustin May is also likely to return by the middle of the month, which was covered in last week's column. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $2, 12-team NL: $4

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: This is likely the last call on Cabrera, as he's officially rejoined the Marlins' rotation and was dominant in a five-inning start Friday against the Cubs. 12-team mixed: $5, 15-team mixed: Rostered, 12-team NL: Rostered

Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals: Montgomery is in the same position as Odorizzi. There's no doubt Montgomery is in the Cards rotation and has been excellent for much of the season. He's in for an upgrade in St. Louis for a few reasons: a more beneficial level of competition, better team defense (the Yankees are good, but the Cardinals are elite) and a better home park. Montgomery is my top starting pitching target in NL-Only leagues this week and I'd be willing to go all-in. 12-team mixed: rostered, 15-team mixed: Rostered, 12-team NL: $30

Relief Pitcher

Raisel Iglesias, Braves: Iglesias and his fantasy managers were arguably the biggest losers of the trade deadline. He won't be the closer in Atlanta and his ratios haven't been particularly strong this season. Iglesias is a drop in a lot of formats, but he could pick up sporadic save chances with his new team and is worth a stash for teams in desperate need of saves. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: rostered, 12-team NL: $3

Rowan Wick, Cubs: The Cubs didn't gut their roster as expected, but they did clear out their bullpen with Rowan Wick the last man standing. He was used as a traditional closer Friday, but was credited with a win rather than a save because he entered the game with the team behind. 12-team mixed: $1, 15-team mixed: $4, 12-team NL: $ 12

Devin Williams, Brewers: For teams in need of saves, Williams is an elite option. Unfortunately, he's universally rostered in NL-only and 15-team leagues, but could still be floating around in shallower formats because he didn't have a path to saves prior to Josh Hader being dealt. 12-team mixed: $20, 15-team mixed: rostered, 12-team NL: Rostered

Wil Crowe, Pirates: David Bednar has landed on the injured list, which has pushed Crowe into the closer role. It's unclear how long Bednar will be sidelined and the Pirates aren't likely to be a great source of saves. Keep bids in check, but Crowe has clearly been used ahead of Yerry De Los Santos as the closer. 12-team mixed: $2, 15-team mixed: $4, 12-team NL- $9

Yerry De Los Santos, Pirates: Speaking of De Los Santos, he's both struggled having allowed at least one earned run in six of his last 15 appearances and has been clearly used as the setup guy to Crowe with Bednar out. Nevertheless, the Pirates don't need to commit to a closer with De Los Santos a decent speculation bid. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $0, 12-team NL: $3

Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon was finally removed from the closer role in Arizona, and the team is set to go by committee. The Diamondbacks are similar to the Pirates in that they don't get enough save chances to make it worth speculating. But Mantiply has been the best reliever in their bullpen and offers value in deeper leagues even if he isn't picking up saves. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $1, 12-team NL: Rostered

Catcher

Jose Godoy, Pirates: Tyler Heineman was placed on the injured list Thursday and Godoy was claimed to be his replacement on the depth chart. Don't expect much except at-bats. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: No, 12-team NL: $0

First Base

Emmanuel Rivera, Diamondbacks: Rivera was acquired by Arizona in exchange for Luke Weaver at the trade deadline. He's on the big-league roster and is expected to be in the lineup against lefties while playing either third base or DH. Rivera at least shows some pop with 18 extra-base hits across 217 plate appearances, but his profile is lacking otherwise. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: No, 12-team NL: $2

Seth Beer, Diamondbacks: Beer was recalled after the Diamondbacks traded away David Peralta. He's started five of six games since and is likely to remain the team's primary DH for the rest of the season. Beer has struggled in his small major-league sample, but has shown excellent power throughout the minors. 12-team mixed: $0, 15-team mixed: $2, 12-team NL: $5

Elehuris Montero, Rockies: The Rockies are finally paving a path for Montero to get regular at-bats by sitting one of their outfielders regularly and in turn opening the DH spot. He'sstarted to show some promise of late and is riding a six-game hitting streak with three RBI and two runs scored. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $3, 12-team NL- rostered

Joey Meneses, Nationals: Menases made his big-league debut at the age of 30 this week after the Nationals shipped out Josh Bell. Luke Voit and Nelson Cruz block Menases from getting consistent at-bats and there's probably not much to see here from a skills perspective. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: No, 12-team NL: $0

Second Base

Tucupita Marcano, Pirates: Marcano was the beneficiary after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment Wednesday. He's been in the lineup every day since, primarily at second base but also in left field. Though the Pirates weren't as active as expected at the deadline, there's no reason for them not to give Marcano continued run for the rest of this year. He's not big on power or stolen base production, but should maintain a decent average and score runs. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $1, 12-team NL: $4

Third Base

Ildemaro Vargas, Nationals: Vargas is getting regular run at shortstop and third base in Washington. He could provide a decent batting average, but there's not much potential for production beyond that having primarily hit ninth. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: No, 12-team NL: $1

Shortstop

Jose Barrero, Reds: Barrero is finally getting another chance with the Reds and will audition for the permanent starting role at shortstop. Kyle Farmer has shifted to third as Cincinnati shuffles their infield after the departure of Brandon Drury. Barrero has struggled at Triple-A Louisville this season striking out 37.6 percent of the time, but has considerable prospect pedigree and is still only 24. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $1, 12-team NL: $5

Outfield

Robbie Grossman, Braves: Grossman is set to see a significant downgrade in role shifting from an everyday outfielder with Detroit to a short-side platoon player in Atlanta. He's also had an abysmal season, so this is more of a stash to see if either his responsibilities or skills change unexpectedly with his new club. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: No, 12-team NL: $2

Aristides Aquino, Reds: Aquino is back in the mix in Cincinnati having started each of the team's last four games. There's not much intrigue here, as he's struck out at a 45 percent clip and has only produced a .134 ISO across 100 plate appearances with the Reds this season. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $0, 12-team NL: $3

Joey Gallo, Dodgers: Perhaps against their better judgment, the Dodgers have immediately handed Gallo a large-side platoon role in left field. He's also regularly hit sixth in the order in one of the league's best lineups of the league. Given Gallo's past track record, he's worth some investment. 12-team mixed: $0, 15-team mixed: $3, 12-team NL: $8

Miguel Vargas, Dodgers: Vargas has been the small-side platoon partner to Gallo. That's a tough path to fantasy value. And if Justin Turner can return on Tuesday as expected, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Vargas back in the minors soon. He's worth speculating on in deeper leagues in case another injury occurs or the Dodgers shift their roster in a surprising way. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $0, 12-team NL :$2

Bryan De La Cruz, Marlins: The entire Marlins outfield turned over within the last two weeks, and De La Cruz is a primary beneficiary. With both Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia sidelined, De La Cruz has a path to everyday at-bats. He's posted a career 91 wRC+ and .297 wOBA across 468 career plate appearances, but the Marlins have regularly used him in the cleanup spot so he'll have the chance to produce counting stats. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $3, 12-team NL: Rostered

Peyton Burdick, Marlins: Burdick is another beneficiary of the Miami's recent roster moves and injuries. He's the 20th-ranked prospect within the organization according to James Anderson and has started all three games since being recalled for his big-league debut Friday. Burdick hasn't hit yet in a small big-league sample, but has been an above-average hitter at every level of the minor leagues. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $2, 12-team NL: $5

Brandon Marsh, Phillies: Marsh will get a fresh start in Philly after failing to meet expectations with the Angels. He appears to have a large-side platoon role, but the bigger issue is his 35.5 percent strikeout rate across 588 career plate appearances in the majors. The Phillies acquired Marsh for a reason, so he should remain a regular in the lineup and it's possible he'll have the chance to flash his power and speed skillset. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $1, 12-team NL: $5

Albert Almora, Reds: Since returning from the IL, Almora has been in the lineup every day. He remains a light hitter, though has a career-high three stolen bases and will hit in an advantageous home park. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: No, 12-team NL: $2

Lane Thomas, Nationals: Juan Soto's departure cleared a path to everyday playing time for Thomas. He's a decent power hitter, is a perfect 3-for-3 on the basepaths and strikes out at a respectable 23.8 percent clip. There's potential here with regular action. 12-team mixed: $0, 15-team mixed: $4, 12-team NL: Rostered

Josh Palacios, Nationals: Palacios appears to be in a battle for the starting left field job with Yadiel Hernandez. Palacios is 27, but managed a 121 wRC+ with Triple-A Rochester prior to getting promoted. More importantly, he swiped 18 bags in 25 chances and could have the green light on the basepaths if he receives consistent plate appearances. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $1, 12-team NL: $5

Nelson Velazquez, Cubs: The Cubs have begun to rest their regular starting outfielders on a rotating basis, which has given Velazquez more at-bats the last week. He's another potential power-speed contributor, but has struggled to make consistent contact at most stops in the minors and may not reach base at a high enough clip - at least initially - to hit his upside. 12-team mixed: No, 15-team mixed: $1, 12-team NL: rostered