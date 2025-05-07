Yusei Kikuchi News: Impressive against former squad

Kikuchi allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Wednesday.

Kikuchi was ultra-efficient in the start, throwing 70 of 91 pitches for strikes -- a promising development given that he entered the game with a poor 4.7 BB/9. The lefty tossed five scoreless frames to begin the contest before giving up his lone run in the sixth. Kikuchi wasn't rewarded for his fine effort with a win, but he did notch his fourth quality start of the campaign and his first since April 9. The veteran hurler still doesn't have a victory this season, though his numbers have been tolerable -- he has a 3.83 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB over 42.1 frames spanning eight starts.