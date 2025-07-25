Yusei Kikuchi News: Lasts 4.2 frames in loss

Kikuchi (4-7) was charged with the loss Thursday versus the Mariners after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander kept Seattle off the board and had a 1-0 lead through four innings, but Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena went deep in the fifth to flip the script. It was just the second time this season, and first since April 26, that Kikuchi failed to last at least five frames. The 34-year-old has a 3.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 127:54 K:BB over 122.2 innings this season and lines up to make his next start at home versus the Rangers next week.