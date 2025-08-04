Kikuchi gave up a run in the first inning but kept the Rays from scoring over the remainder of his six frames. The southpaw surrendered just one extra-base hit (a double) and racked up 11 whiffs en route to seven punchouts. While Kikuchi's 5-7 record isn't impressive, he's quietly put together a solid first season in Los Angeles. The team's lone All-Star owns a 3.22 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 139:56 K:BB over 134 frames spanning 24 starts. His numbers could be even better if not for a .317 BABIP against him, which ranks seventh-highest among qualified starters.