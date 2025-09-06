Kikuchi was hit hard, as four of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases. A home run and two doubles accounted for the season-high seven runs he allowed. Kikuchi has gone 0-4 over his last five starts, surrendering 23 runs over 22.2 innings in that span to unravel what had been a promising season -- albeit with plenty of warning signs -- prior to August. Overall, he's now at a 4.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 163:69 K:BB through 161.2 innings over 30 starts. The southpaw is projected to make his next start against one of his former teams when the Angels visit Seattle next week.