Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Zach Eflin headshot

Zach Eflin Injury: Strikes out five in FCL start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Eflin (back) struck out five and allowed five unearned runs on three hits and one walk over four innings in a rehab start Thursday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

The appearance in the FCL was the second of Eflin's rehab assignment, which he kicked off last Sunday with a four-inning, 58-pitch outing with Double-A Chesapeake. He tacked on an additional 10 pitches to his workload Thursday, then said Friday that he feels good physically and believes he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. If the Orioles concur with Eflin's assessment of his health, he could step back into the big-league rotation for Wednesday's game in Cleveland.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now