Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Zach Eflin headshot

Zach Eflin News: Sharp in return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Eflin didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Eflin was sharp in his first start since returning from the injured list, and he experienced smooth sailing until the Guardians brought in a pair of runs in the fourth inning. The veteran right-hander managed to toss 84 pitches, and he also generated a respectable 10 whiffs. Eflin owns a 5.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB over 67 innings, and he'll aim to further increase his pitch count in his next scheduled appearance versus the Blue Jays.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now