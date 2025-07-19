Zack Littell News: Opens second half with QS

Littell allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters over six innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Saturday.

Littell fell behind early, allowing two runs in the first inning. He settled in from there, however, allowing just four more baserunners and zero runs over the remainder of his six frames. Littell was thus able to record a quality start -- his third over his past four appearances -- and was taken off the hook for a loss when the Rays battled for four runs over the seventh and eighth innings. The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 3.53, and he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his past six outings.