Zack Littell News: Tagged for five runs during loss

Littell (8-8) took the loss Friday against the Reds, allowing five runs on 10 hits over six innings. He struck out two and didn't issue a walk.

Littell was hurt by the long ball in Friday's loss, giving up a solo homer to Tyler Stephenson in the second inning and a two-run shot to TJ Friedl in the sixth. The five earned runs marked the 29-year-old's highest total allowed since April 10, snapping what had been a strong stretch. Entering the outing, Littell had posted a 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 29.2 innings in his last five outings. The right-hander will aim to return to that form in his next start, scheduled to be against the Yankees.