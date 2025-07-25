Zack Littell News: Tagged for five runs during loss
Littell (8-8) took the loss Friday against the Reds, allowing five runs on 10 hits over six innings. He struck out two and didn't issue a walk.
Littell was hurt by the long ball in Friday's loss, giving up a solo homer to Tyler Stephenson in the second inning and a two-run shot to TJ Friedl in the sixth. The five earned runs marked the 29-year-old's highest total allowed since April 10, snapping what had been a strong stretch. Entering the outing, Littell had posted a 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 29.2 innings in his last five outings. The right-hander will aim to return to that form in his next start, scheduled to be against the Yankees.
