Philadelphia placed Wheeler on the 15-day injured list Saturday, after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski revealed following the team's 2-0 loss to the Nationals that the right-hander had been diagnosed with a "right, upper extremity blood clot." according to Patrick Stevens of the Associated Press. The Phillies are unlikely to provide further details on Wheeler's situation until a treatment plan for the blood clot is decided upon, but with just six weeks left in the regular season, the 35-year-old righty may not have enough time to make it back on the mound in 2025. Philadelphia had planned to move to a six-man rotation Sunday with Aaron Nola (rib\/ankle) making his return from the 60-day IL, but Wheeler's surprise move to the IL a day earlier has prompted the team to scrap those plans.