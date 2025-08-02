Wheeler generated 15 whiffs on 98 pitches and turned in a quality start, but he was burned by three home runs and ultimately outdueled by Tarik Skubal. The 35-year-old has now dropped back-to-back starts for the first time this season and has allowed four runs in three of his past four outings, though one was unearned Saturday. He still boasts a stellar 2.64 ERA and 0.92 WHIP while leading all qualified starters with 182 strikeouts across 139.2 innings. Wheeler is slated to face the Rangers on the road next weekend.