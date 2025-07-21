Zack Wheeler News: Piles up 10 more strikeouts

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Red Sox, giving up two runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out 10.

Wheeler registered double-digit strikeouts for the third time in his last four starts, also recording a whopping 22 whiffs in the process. The All-Star right-hander has now thrown at least five innings in each of his first 20 outings of the season and continues to be a workhorse in Philadelphia's rotation, having now reached the century mark in pitches on 12 occasions as well. Wheeler sports a 2.39 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 164:26 K:BB over 128 frames, and his next appearance is slated for this weekend in a tough matchup against the Yankees in the Bronx.