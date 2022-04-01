Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off April in style with 10 games on the schedule Friday. One of those will be a showdown between two of the best teams in the Western Conference when the Grizzlies host the Suns. Memphis will likely be rolling with a compromised squad since several of their key rotation players are not expected to take the floor. The Bucks and Clippers will face off after both going to overtime against their respective opponents Thursday. That means both could decide to rest players, so be sure to monitor the injury reports throughout the day. The Lakers and Pelicans will battle in a matchup between two teams angling for play-in spots and LA could receive a big boost with LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) both trending towards playing. Let's discuss some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Davion Mitchell, SAC at HOU ($25): De'Aaron Fox (hand) hasn't officially been ruled out for the season, but it would be a surprise if he takes the floor again. He won't go tonight, which would mark his seventh straight absence. Mitchell has been playing a lot in place of Fox, which has propelled him to produce at least 36.7 Yahoo points in five straight games.

Jalen Green, HOU vs. SAC ($23): Like Mitchell, Green's production has been helped down the stretch due to teammates' injuries with Christian Wood (hamstring), Eric Gordon (groin) and Dennis Schroder (shoulder) done for the year. Green has scored at least 25 points in each of the last three games, including 32 against these same Kings on Wednesday.

Guard to Avoid

Russell Westbrook, LAL vs. NO ($32): Westbrook has provided reliable production of late with at least 41.6 Yahoo points in five of his last seven games. But Anthony Davis missed all of those outings while LeBron James was sidelined for some of them. With the possibility both Laker superstars return for this matchup, Westbrook could see his role shrink.

FORWARDS

Keldon Johnson, SA vs. POR ($26): Targeting teams against the Trail Blazers has recently been a strong strategy. They've gone full-tank, which has dropped their defensive rating to the worst mark in the league. That could spell doom for them against Johnson, who's averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in his last eight games.

Trey Lyles, SAC at HOU ($18): Fox isn't the only big name on the Kings we likely won't see again this season. Domantas Sabonis (knee) is not currently traveling with the team and it would be prudent for them to be cautious with their prized big man. Across four games without Sabonis, Lyles provided 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Rockets had no answer for him Wednesday when he dropped 24 points over 37 minutes.

Forward to Avoid

Larry Nance Jr., NO at LAL ($15): It's been a rough season for Nance, who was traded and has been limited to 40 games because of injuries. He finally made his debut with the Pelicans, but hasn't logged more than 22 minutes in any of his three appearances. Lyles lists a similar salary and is looking at a much more significant role with the Kings, so there's no need to take a chance on Nance.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. MIN ($56): If there's one top-tier player to use a significant portion of your budget on, it might be Jokic. He's been an absolute monster producing at least 61.0 Yahoo points in six of his last eight games. Look for him to take advantage of this favorable matchup against a Timberwolves team allowing the fifth-most rebounds per game in the league.

Damian Jones, SAC at HOU ($14): Jones has stepped into an expanded role with Sabonis and Richaun Holmes (personal) sidelined. He's posted some strong performances, but none were better than 56.3 Yahoo points against the Rockets on Wednesday. While that feat will obviously be difficult for Jones to duplicate, his added playing time makes him a viable option when you factor in his reasonable salary.

Center to Avoid

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. NO ($47): The Lakers really need Davis. They're in danger of missing the play-in tournament, much of which can be attributed to him only appearing in 37 games due to injury. The problem for DFS purposes is Davis hasn't seen action since Feb. 16. With the expectation of some sort of minutes limit, he's too much of a risk at this high valuation.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.