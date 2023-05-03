DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at BOS: 76ers lead the series 1-0, after stealing Game 1 in Boston, despite missing their MVP, Joel Embiid. The pressure is now on the Celtics to avoid an 0-2 hole heading back to Philly.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Probable

BOS - Marcus Smart (chest): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($11,700) at Celtics

Maxey generated 39.3 DK points in Game 1, with 26 points, two assists and four steals in 36 minutes of action. He is averaging 22.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.0 steals in five games played this postseason, with a high of 41.8 DK points. He could also be up for an advantage if the Celtics are shorthanded in the backcourt, without Marcus Smart (chest).

James Harden, 76ers ($15,300) at Celtics

Harden delivered a stunning performance with 45 points on 17-of-30 shooting, six assists and two steals for a total of 61.3 DK points in Game 1, as he stepped up to lead the team in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). If the big man returns, Harden is still primed to deliver major impact based on his season averages of 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 1.2 steals, including 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.3 steals over four encounters with the Celtics this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($13,500) vs. 76ers

Brown is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals through seven games in the postseason, including two with more than 50 DK points. Despite the loss, he still put up a solid performance in Game 1 versus the Sixers, with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. He needs to bring another top-notch effort in Game 2 and help lead his squad to a much-needed win.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($17,100) vs. 76ers

Tatum amassed 67 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 blocks through seven games during the playoffs. He delivered 39 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in Game 1 against the Sixers, and he needs to make a similar impact in a crucial Game 2.

Al Horford, Celtics ($9,300) vs. 76ers

Horford has been solid across the stat sheet throughout the postseason, averaging 6.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per outing. He finished with 28.5 DK points in Game 1 against the 76ers but will have a much tougher matchup if Joel Embiid (knee) is available. Regardless, Horford put up fair numbers across three matchups with the Sixers this season, averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($16,500) at Celtics

Embiid has not played since Game 3 of the first round, which took place on April 20th. He logged a high of 59.8 DK points and averaged 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in his three games played in the series and is set for his first action since being named MVP on Tuesday. Embiid averaged 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 blocks across four meetings with the Celtics during the regular season.

Value Picks

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($8,700) vs. 76ers

Brogdon totaled 28.8 DK points in Game 1 against the Sixers, and is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in the postseason. He could be up for a major boost if Marcus Smart (chest) is sidelined and is likely to thrive, as he averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27 minutes per game across four meetings with the 76ers during the season.

Derrick White, Celtics ($9,000) vs. 76ers

White was quiet with just 12 DK points in Game 1, but he is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 blocks through seven games in the postseason. He should get back on track in Game 2, after averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game against the Sixers during the regular season.

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($8,100) at Celtics

Melton surpassed 20 DK points in four of five postseason games so far, averaging 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. He should continue to make an impact across the stat sheet, benefitting from the Celtics giving up 8.0 steals per game in the playoffs.

P.J. Tucker, 76ers ($5,700) at Celtics

Despite becoming notorious for his low point totals, Tucker manages to impact the game across the stat sheet, with at least 14 DK points in four of five games played this postseason. He tallied a high of 28.8 DK points in Game 2 of the first round, and he earned a playoff-high 37 minutes of action in the Game 1 win in Boston.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($7,500) vs. 76ers

Williams provides a strong presence in the paint, averaging 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in the postseason, with a high of 44.8 DK points in Game 4 of the first round. He logged six points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench in Game 1 versus the Sixers, and will need to bring another formidable effort to combat the Philly frontcourt.

