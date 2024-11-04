Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Week 3: Biggest Questions from Managers

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on November 4, 2024

On the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball Podcast, Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss all of the biggest questions in NBA fantasy heading into Week 3.

Topics Discussed for Fantasy Basketball Week 3

00:00 Intro
00:45 Early injuries piling up
01:20 Paolo Banchero
02:30 Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick
05:05 Joel Embiid, Paul George
07:00 Weekend waiver wire targets
08:00 Alex Sarr
10:25 Pelicans injuries
12:15 Coulibaly, Daniels
14:20 Wendell Carter, Rob Williams
16:40 Alperen Sengun
18:30 Daniels, Caruso
19:05 Trae Young, Ant Edwards
20:10 Fred VanVleet
22:10 Nick trades Lauri Markkanen live on the show
27:10 Jrue Holiday
28:00 Tyrese Haliburton
29:05 Drummond, Aldama, Agbaji, Hawkins
30:05 Turner, Sarr
30:30 VanVleet vs. Cam Thomas
32:30 Keyonte George, Dyson Daniels
33:30 Jaren Jackson, Porzingis, Schroder
35:00 Wiggins, Scoot, Vassell
37:55 Jokic, Curry, Bam
38:50 Tre Mann vs. Christian Braun
40:40 Cade, Bam, Haliburton, Huerter
41:35 Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley
42:55 Missi vs. Jackson-Davis
43:50 Dick, Schroder
44:20 Rozier vs. Vassell

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
