Fantasy Basketball Week 3: Biggest Questions from Managers

On the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball Podcast, Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss all of the biggest questions in NBA fantasy heading into Week 3.
Topics Discussed for Fantasy Basketball Week 3
00:00 Intro
00:45 Early injuries piling up
01:20 Paolo Banchero
02:30 Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick
05:05 Joel Embiid, Paul George
07:00 Weekend waiver wire targets
08:00 Alex Sarr
10:25 Pelicans injuries
12:15 Coulibaly, Daniels
14:20 Wendell Carter, Rob Williams
16:40 Alperen Sengun
18:30 Daniels, Caruso
19:05 Trae Young, Ant Edwards
20:10 Fred VanVleet
22:10 Nick trades Lauri Markkanen live on the show
27:10 Jrue Holiday
28:00 Tyrese Haliburton
29:05 Drummond, Aldama, Agbaji, Hawkins
30:05 Turner, Sarr
30:30 VanVleet vs. Cam Thomas
32:30 Keyonte George, Dyson Daniels
33:30 Jaren Jackson, Porzingis, Schroder
35:00 Wiggins, Scoot, Vassell
37:55 Jokic, Curry, Bam
38:50 Tre Mann vs. Christian Braun
40:40 Cade, Bam, Haliburton, Huerter
41:35 Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley
42:55 Missi vs. Jackson-Davis
43:50 Dick, Schroder
44:20 Rozier vs. Vassell