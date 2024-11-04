Fantasy Basketball Week 3: Biggest Questions from Managers

On the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball Podcast, Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss all of the biggest questions in NBA fantasy heading into Week 3.

Topics Discussed for Fantasy Basketball Week 3

00:00 Intro

00:45 Early injuries piling up

01:20 Paolo Banchero

02:30 Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick

05:05 Joel Embiid, Paul George

07:00 Weekend waiver wire targets

08:00 Alex Sarr

10:25 Pelicans injuries

12:15 Coulibaly, Daniels

14:20 Wendell Carter, Rob Williams

16:40 Alperen Sengun

18:30 Daniels, Caruso

19:05 Trae Young, Ant Edwards

20:10 Fred VanVleet

22:10 Nick trades Lauri Markkanen live on the show

27:10 Jrue Holiday

28:00 Tyrese Haliburton

29:05 Drummond, Aldama, Agbaji, Hawkins

30:05 Turner, Sarr

30:30 VanVleet vs. Cam Thomas

32:30 Keyonte George, Dyson Daniels

33:30 Jaren Jackson, Porzingis, Schroder

35:00 Wiggins, Scoot, Vassell

37:55 Jokic, Curry, Bam

38:50 Tre Mann vs. Christian Braun

40:40 Cade, Bam, Haliburton, Huerter

41:35 Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley

42:55 Missi vs. Jackson-Davis

43:50 Dick, Schroder

44:20 Rozier vs. Vassell