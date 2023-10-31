NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Halloween 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Zach Collins over 2.5 turnovers (+125) at Phoenix

BetMGM, 3:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I actually wanted to bet Wembanyama's turnover prop, but BetMGM isn't offering it. We'll settle for Collins, who is averaging 4.0 turnovers in his 32.0 MPG. It's a small sample, but he also averaged 2.8 TOs last year when seeing 30+ minutes. Not only is Collins sloppy with the ball, Phoenix has the ninth-highest forced-turnover rate of the young season. I was also interested in Jeremy Sochan over 1.5 turnovers (-145) as well, but he's yet to play 30 minutes in a game this season. The blowout potential is on the table, so I want more stable minutes.

Franz Wagner over 2.5 turnovers (+140) at Clippers

BetMGM, 3:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wagner has been awesome this year, but he's averaging 2.7 turnovers, and the Clippers are forcing the most turnovers in the NBA so far. I like getting significant plus money on Wagner struggling against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Russell Westbrook over 2.5 turnovers (-150) vs. Magic

BetMGM, 3:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Clearly, I've drank Hater-ade this afternoon. But like the Clippers, the Magic have been excellent in forcing turnovers this season, ranking third. And I'm sure Westbrook will do everything he can in this game before James Harden officially joins the team -- leading to LA being shorthanded in this one. In three games, Westbrook has averaged 3.3 turnovers in 30.7 minutes.

Jalen Suggs over 1.5 threes (+140) at Clippers

FanDuel, 3:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is very much a "trust the process" bet. The Clippers are allowing the second-most corner three-point attempts in the NBA, and Suggs takes 16% of his total shots from the corner -- a relatively high mark. He oddly took just one three against Portland in the second game of the year, but he's bookended that with two games of seven three-point attempts.

Victor Wembanyama over 1.5 steals (+128) at Suns

FanDuel, 5:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Suns are averaging the third-most turnovers in the NBA, and Wembanyama has been a strong swiper to begin his career. Trouble with turnovers, fouls and game script has led to the rookie seeing just 27.0 MPG, but he's averaging 1.7 steals. This is a good opportunity to buy low before Wemby's minutes become more consistent.

Mitchell Robinson O8.5 rebounds at Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: Robinson has cruised over this number in each of the last two games, playing 38 and 29 minutes, respectively, in those contests. The Cavs will, of course, be without their best rebounder in Jarrett Allen, so as long as Robinson can stay out of foul trouble he could be looking at another double-digit-rebound night.