NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 23

Slate Overview

IND at DET: Pacers won season series 4-0 in 2023/24

BKN at ATL: Nets won season series 3-1 in 2023/24

ORL at MIA: Heat won season series 3-1 in 2023/24

MIL at PHI: Bucks won season series 3-0 in 2023/24

CLE at TOR: Cavs won season series 2-1 in 2023/24

CHI at NOP: Bulls won season series 2-0 in 2023/24

CHA at HOU: Rockets won season series 2-0 in 2023/24

MEM at UTA: Jazz won season series 2-1 in 2023/24

PHX at LAC: Clippers won season series 3-1 in 2023/24

GSW at POR: Warriors won season series 4-0 in 2023/24

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Josh Richardson (heel): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee): OUT

CLE - Max Strus (ankle): OUT

TOR - RJ Barrett (shoulder), Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (knee), Dejounte Murray (personal), Zion Williamson (illness): Questionable; Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT

CHA - Mark Williams (foot): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Questionable

MEM - Jaren Jackson (hamstring), GG Jackson (foot), Luke Kennard (foot), Vince Williams (leg): OUT

PHX - Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle (knee), Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,500) at Jazz

Despite missing most of last season, Morant should be expected to return to action with his established flare and dominant play style. He finished with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting, along with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in his last preseason game, and he will likely be looking to make the point early in the campaign that he is back and means business. He also has a great opportunity to shine against the Jazz, who gave up the league's second-most points per game last season.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,100) at Clippers

Booker averaged 27.1 points on 49.2 percent shooting last season, including an average of 26.0 points on 51.6 percent shooting across four meetings with the Clippers. He is on track to continue his reign as one of the best and most productive shooting guards in the league, and he is also in for a favorable matchup against the Clippers, who are without their top wing defender, Kawhi Leonard.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,300) at Pistons

Siakam shined since joining the Pacers mid way through last season, as he averaged 21.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals across 58 games played, including regular season and playoffs. He should pick up where he left off as the top offensive option for the squad, especially with the confidence of a fresh four-year deal that he signed in the offseason. Siakam should also do well against the Pistons, who gave up the league's fourth-most points in the paint last season.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,900) vs. Cavaliers

Barnes established himself as a stat-sheet stuffer last season, where he averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, including 21 double-doubles and four triple-doubles. He should stand out against the Cavs, after he averaged 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across their three meetings in 2023-24. He must also look to step up his scoring to help make up for the absence of the injured, RJ Barrett.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,300) at Pelicans

Vucevic is one of the most consistent and reliable players at his position, delivering an average of at least 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over each of the last six seasons. With the departure of DeMar DeRozan from the Bulls, the big man may also find more of an inclination towards looking to score the ball. Additionally, he faces a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who do not have a true center listed in their starting lineup.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) at 76ers

After going down with an injury late last season, Antetokounmpo is expected back at full health, which should mean monstrous production across the board. He averaged over 30.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in each of the last two seasons and shot a career-best 61.1 percent from the field in 2023-24. He is up for a highly favorable matchup against the 76ers, who will be without two critical defenders, Paul George and Joel Embiid.

Mid-Range Money

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($7,100) at Warriors

Aside from being hampered by injuries last season, Simons put up impressive numbers, averaging a career-high 22.6 points, along with 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 46 games played. He also shined across three meetings with the Warriors last season, where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per outing.

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($6,900) vs. Bulls

After spending most of last season in a point-guard role, McCollum is set to line up back at his natural position of shooting guard. He should do well against the Bulls, who conceded the league's second-most three-pointers per game last season.

Gary Trent, Bucks ($5,200) at 76ers

Trent is up for his regular-season debut with the Bucks and is expected to handle the starting job at shooting guard. He should enjoy a lighter matchup against the shorthanded 76ers and is likely to find many open looks while benefiting from the defense-drawing presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Value Picks

Ochai Agbaji, Raptors ($4,300) vs. Cavaliers

Agbaji is in line for a major boost in playing time, as he is expected to pick up the start in place of RJ Barrett. Agbaji averaged 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 26 games where he played at least 25 minutes last season.

Grant Williams, Hornets ($4,600) at Rockets

Williams averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists after being traded to the Hornets last season. Although in a bench role, the big man should see additional playing time with the absence of Mark Williams.

