NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 31

We have a three-game Halloween Night slate on tap Tuesday, one that appears set to include multiple noteworthy absences. That naturally does narrow the player pool some on the top end, although with six teams in action, there are still plenty of options to allow us to differentiate in tournaments.

Slate Overview

While spreads are residing between a modest 3.5 and 7.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook as of Tuesday morning, projected totals are a bit less conducive for DFS purposes.

The Knicks-Cavaliers battle is unsurprisingly a modest 214.5 given the defenses of both teams and the potential absence of Cleveland's starting backcourt. The Magic-Clippers game also carries a relatively uninspiring 220-point figure, and the Spurs-Suns clash has a more optimistic 225-point figure attached but is also expected to feature multiple prominent absences.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Devin Booker, PHO (foot): DOUBTFUL

In Booker's likely ongoing absence, Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon should continue to enjoy expanded opportunity.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Mitchell misses a second straight game, Caris LeVert could remain in the starting five while the remainder of the unit sees a bump in usage.

Bradley Beal, PHO (back): OUT

In Beal's ongoing absence, Eric Gordon and Jordan Goodwin should continue to be primary beneficiaries.

Darius Garland, CLE (hamstring): OUT

In Garland's absence, Caris LeVert and Dean Wade could be primary beneficiaries.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton can't suit up, Andrew Nembhard or T.J. McConnell could enter the starting five and the usage of the remainder of the first unit would see a significant bump.

Other notable injuries:

Jarrett Allen, CLE (ankle): OUT

Ivica Zubac, LAC (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Norman Powell, LAC (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Kevin Durant ($11,000) and Donovan Mitchell ($10,600).

Durant is likely to take the floor once again without both Bradley Beal, who's already confirmed out, and Devin Booker, who's doubtful. He's posted 53.2 and 45.2 FD points in the two games he's played without the duo on the floor thus far and draws a favorable matchup against a Spurs team that can certainly give up some points.

Mitchell will have to overcome his questionable designation, and if he does, he'll be set for even more usage than usual thanks to the absences of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paul George, LAC ($9,000)

George has opened the season in fine form with three straight tallies of over 40 FD points and should therefore remain in plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($8,700)

Leonard looks healthy and has hit 40 or more FD points in two of his first three games, and his salary is about as low as it's likely going to be this season.

Julius Randle, NYK ($8,500)

Randle slumped to 22.4 FD points against the Pelicans on Saturday, but he eclipsed 40 FD points in the first two games and should be very popular on the small slate.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,200)

Brunson's salary remains steady thanks in part to a down game against the Pelicans on Saturday, but he averaged 36.9 FD points in his first two games and has the upside to overdeliver on his current figure.

Victor Wembanyama, SAN ($7,900)

The star rookie has been uneven in his production thus far – he's sandwiched a pair of sub-30-FD-point efforts around a tally of 50.9 versus the Rockets – but his name value, salary and the small slate should all combine to make him very popular.

Key Values

Max Strus, CLE vs. NYK ($6,100)

Strus has been quite the revelation early in his Cavs tenure, with the offseason addition certainly benefitting from the injuries that have quickly befallen his new team's starting five. Strus has racked up 50.4 and 42.2 FD points on the strength of a pair of double-doubles in two of his first three games, sandwiching those elite totals around a solid tally of 27 FD points against the Thunder on Friday night. The Cavs will be without Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen at minimum Tuesday and could once again be sans Donovan Mitchell as well, setting Strus up for what should be another night of high usage, including increased rebounding responsibilities. Consequently, his salary is one that's too good not to consider, even in a statistically tough matchup in a game with a low total.

Isaac Okoro, CLE vs. NYK ($5,300)

We'll actually go back to the well on the Cavs for our second value option, for many of the same reasons. Okoro has stepped up his contributions as well early in the season, scoring 24.5 to 38.2 FD points in his first three games. With multiple absences for Cleveland once again on tap Tuesday, Okoro should continue logging minutes in the high 20s at minimum, giving him a chance to continue building on the career-best 53.8 field-goal percentage and 42.9 percent success rate from three-point range he's managed over the first three contests.

Jordan Goodwin, PHO vs. SAN ($5,000)

Goodwin is our third value option that stands to benefit from missing stars on his squad. The third-year pro has been coming off the bench, but he's logged 30 and 25 minutes the last two games while scoring 29.2 and 26.5 FD points in those contests. Goodwin is shooting an abysmal 32.1 percent thus far, so even a slight uptick in that mark Tuesday paired with the same allotment of playing time would give him a chance to blow past his current salary. Additionally, the Spurs check in allowing the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (35.7) and second-highest shooting percentage overall (50.3), furthering Goodwin's case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tre Jones, SAN at PHO ($5,600); Eric Gordon, PHO vs. SAN ($5,200); Jalen Suggs, ORL at LAC ($4,700)

