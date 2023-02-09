NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 9

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a four-game slate on the docket Thursday, with the trade deadline that unfolds earlier in the day almost taking more of the spotlight than the actual action on the hardwood. However, we still have what should shape up as a mostly compelling night that shouldn't be overtly impacted by major injuries.

Slate Overview

Spreads have moved some over the last few hours with the Lakers and Suns involved in some late-night trades, with both teams becoming larger underdogs for tonight's contests for the time being. However, we do still have a one-point line in the Bulls-Nets clash, while there are two projected totals over 230 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Antetokounmpo is fully expected to play through his probable designation once again Thursday.

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Davis is expected to continue playing through his mild foot soreness and could potentially take the floor without LeBron James, who could give his perpetually sore ankle a rest following his record-breaking night Tuesday.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

James may be more legitimately questionable than usual Thursday, as he could conceivably take the night off for rest after achieving the all-time scoring record Tuesday. If he sits, Anthony Davis would see an especially significant bump in usage, as would other members of the starting five that will already see a bump due to the trade of Russell Westbrook.

Devin Booker, PHO (groin injury management): OUT

With Booker taking a seat, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton should see big bumps in usage, while Damion Lee could draw a start at two-guard.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If DeRozan can't go, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic should be the biggest beneficiaries in usage.

Jamal Murray, DEN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray sits out, Bruce Brown and Ish Smith should see the majority of minutes at point guard, although Bones Hyland could mix back in if he isn't traded.

Other notable injuries:

Kevin Durant, BKN (knee): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (knee): OUT

Brook Lopez, MIL (illness): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,500), Nikola Jokic ($11,700), Anthony Davis ($10,900) and LeBron James ($10,500).

Antetokounmpo has a favorable positional matchup versus the Lakers frontcourt and has scored over 68 FD points on four occasions in the last six games, including a pair of tallies over 70.

Jokic has been at 63.4 FD points or more in three of the last four games and has four consecutive triple-doubles overall. He could also take the floor without Jamal Murray, a scenario in which he averages 61.3 FD points per 36 minutes.

Davis has dipped to 32.6 FD points during LeBron's record-setting effort Tuesday, but he'd posted 57.8 and 62.3 in the two prior games and could take the floor without James, a scenario in which he averages 65.8 FD points per 36 minutes.

If James suits up, he'll look to build on a stretch where he's averaged 57.3 FD points over his last 17 games, eclipsing 60 FD points on seven occasions along the way.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,400)

Young scored 42.6 FD points Tuesday in his return from a one-game absence and has been at that figure or higher in four of the last five overall.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($9,000)

Vucevic is averaging a stellar 48.6 FD points per contest in his last 11 games and could be in for even more offensive responsibility if DeMar DeRozan is sidelined by his hip injury.

Deandre Ayton, PHO ($8,600)

Ayton will take the floor without Devin Booker and the just-traded Mikal Bridges, a condition in which he averages 40.7 FD points per 36 minutes.

Chris Paul, PHO ($8,100)

Paul should be in plenty of lineups, considering he averages 50.3 FD points per 36 minutes with Booker and Bridges off the floor. He also scored over 40 FD points in five of the last seven.

Cam Thomas, BKN ($7,300)

Thomas has already delivered three straight performances of over 40 points, two since Kyrie Irving's departure, and he should be right back in a very high-usage role again Thursday, even with the expected debut of Spencer Dinwiddie.

Key Values

Khris Middleton, MIL at LAL ($6,200)

Middleton could be facing a Lakers squad that isn't expected to yet have its recently acquired trade pieces on the floor and could also be without LeBron James (ankle). Middleton appears to be rounding back into form after his long layoff, averaging 28.2 FD points on averages of 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steal across just 19.2 minutes per contest in the last six games. Middleton did get back to a 22-minute workload in his most recent game, and he could be in for even more floor time Thursday against a Lakers team allowing the 11th highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.3), along with 42.3 FD points per contest to the position.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL vs. PHO ($5,000)

Okongwu has continued to often produce from the bench after a strong starting tenure in place of Clint Capela, as he's averaged 24.5 FD points on the strength of 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 blocks across 21.2 minutes in his nine games back on the second unit. Okongwu has scored 28.8 FD points or more on three occasions during that span as well, excellent returns on his current salary. Thursday, he faces a Suns squad that's allowed 51.9 FD points per game to centers in the last 15 games, which should give him a solid chance to provide another strong return.

Dario Saric, PHO at ATL ($4,200)

The since-traded Cameron Johnson was my original selection for this spot, but his move, along with that of Mikal Bridges and the absence of Devin Booker, all combine to have me pivot to Saric, who should have a solid opportunity to overdeliver on his salary Thursday. Saric is averaging 35.3 FD points per 36 minutes with his trio of teammates off the floor this season, and Johnson's departure should thrust him into the starting five against a Hawks team allowing the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards, along with the fourth-most FD points to the position in the last 15 games (49.8).

ALSO CONSIDER: Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN vs. CHI ($5,600)

