NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 14

I really thought we'd have a few games to talk about earlier in the week, but we only have one Game 7. That's shocking since all four conference semis went six, but the Lakers, Heat and Nuggets all took care of business. The Sixers certainly didn't do that in their Game 6 at home, and it's left them with a huge challenge in Boston. That's the one matchup we'll discuss for this Sunday slate, so let's get into it.

Guards

James Harden, PHI at BOS ($39)

It's been a strange series for Harden, but he's still been productive. The former MVP only made four shots in defeat on Thursday, but still finished with 38 Yahoo points. Harden's also scored at least 38 fantasy points in six of his last seven while averaging 48 across 40 minutes a night. As long as he plays 40 minutes and takes 20 shots while regularly handling the ball, he's going to be tough to fade on this slate.

Marcus Smart, BOS vs. PHI ($21)

It always feels safer to use hustle players in elimination games. That's certainly what Smart is, having posted 43 Yahoo points across 42 minutes in the Game 6 victory. He always steps up in these circumstances averaging nearly 40 Y! points in his 16 career elimination appearances. It wouldn't be shocking to see Smart log 40-45 minutes and control the play, making him one of the best value plays Sunday.

Guard to Avoid

Derrick White, BOS vs. PHI ($17)

White was one of the most valuable players for Boston over the closing month, but he's lost his mojo in the playoffs. The former Spurs guard was relegated to bench duties in the Game 6 win and produced 23 or fewer fantasy points in nine of his last 10 games. White has also failed to crack 17 Y! points in his last three and is losing touches to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. Not to mention, White is only averaging 16 Y! from his last six meetings against this stingy Sixers defense.

Forwards

Jayson Tatum, BOS vs. PHI ($45)

Tatum has really struggled with his shot this series, but he's still one of the best options in fantasy. Despite going 1-of-13 from the field through the first three quarters Thursday, he still finished with 45 Yahoo points. That shows how absurd Tatum's floor is as he's contributed at least 50 Y! points in eight of his previous 10 games. He's simply one of the best players in the NBA, and Boston is going to ride him to the finish line. And in 12 career elimination games, Tatum is averaging 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Al Horford, BOS vs. PHI ($21)

The Celtics decided to shift Big Al to the PF position in Game 6, and it was clearly the right choice. The big man has always been a better fantasy producer throughout his postseason career, averaging nearly 35 Yahoo points in over 150 career playoff appearances. That's what we've seen recently, with Horford posting a 32-point average across his last seven outings. That's all you need from such an affordable player, and it wouldn't be surprising to see this 30-minute player get up to 40 on Sunday.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI at BOS ($20)

Toby is an incredible player, but he's not a major part of this offense with Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey swallowing up all of the usage. With those three on the floor, Harris lists a usage rate under 20 percent. It's killed his fantasy numbers with 25 or fewer fantasy points from four of his last five games. That's on par with Harris's season average over the closing months, and we've only seen him surpass 30 Y! points once in his 10 meetings with the Celtics this year.

Centers

Joel Embiid, PHI at BOS ($50)

It's going to be tough to fade the MVP in a must-win Game 7. We have to assume Philly will feed their beast and Embiid is likely looking at 40-45 minutes and 20-25 shots. He can score 80 Yahoo points in that sort of role since he averaged over 55 during the regular season. Embiid's one of the few players who's succeeded against the Celtics this season having produced at least 42 fantasy points in eight of their last nine head-to-heads. He's also sporting a 55-point average against them, but we expect that to be his floor since the Sixers are facing elimination.

Robert Williams, BOS vs. PHI ($13)

We've always known Rob-Will is an elite fantasy producer when provided the minutes, and it looks like Joe Mazzulla finally unleashed him in Game 6. It's hard to understand why it took so long, but Williams started at center and saw 28 minutes. He's received at least 28 in 52 games over the last three years and is averaging nearly 40 fantasy points in those outings. Williams has been one of the best per-minute producers since being drafted, and would be impossible to fade him in this salary range if he draws another start Sunday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.