NBA Fantasy: Up-and-Coming Fantasy Stars

For those who play in dynasty fantasy basketball leagues, identifying and acquiring the next wave of productive players can set a team up for years to come. Let's highlight a promising young player at each position who could be a fantasy star in the not-so-distant future.

Point Guard: Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets selected Hyland with the 26th pick in the 2021 Draft, adding to their depth at point guard that already included Jamal Murray and Monte Morris. Murray didn't play last season because of a torn ACL, which left Hyland to average 19 minutes per game. He proved to be instant offense off the bench, putting up 10.1 points and 1.9 three-pointers per game, to go along with 2.8 assists. With Murray set to return this season, the Nuggets dealt Morris, securing Hyland's role as the top backup point guard.

Hyland has logged 21 minutes per game this season, which has helped him average 13.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 three-pointers. His immediate outlook is limited with Murray under contract through the 2024-25 season. However, if the Nuggets decide to turn the reigns over to Hyland after that point or deal him to a team that places him into a larger role, he has the potential to become a stellar fantasy option.

Shooting Guard: Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Mathurin entered the league with higher expectations than Hyland after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 Draft. The Pacers are a young, up-and-coming team, and they hope Mathurin will be a big part of their success for years to come. They traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics, leaving Mathurin primed to play a significant role during his rookie campaign. He has responded by averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers over 28 minutes per game.

Mathurin is fearless and loves to attack the rim. He's only shooting 42.0 percent from the field and has contributed virtually nothing in the way of assists, which hasn't made him a must-roster player this season. However, as he continues to develop and the Pacers possibly move him into the starting lineup as early as next season, he has the makings of a player who could average 20 points per game for years to come.

Small Forward: Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are one of the deepest teams in the league. While that's good for their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs, it's not great for the fantasy prospects of some of the younger players on the team. Murphy, who was selected with the 17th pick in the 2021 Draft, was ticketed to enter the season in a reserve role, spreading his minutes across both shooting guard and small forward.

After only averaging 14 minutes per game last season, Murphy has averaged 29 minutes this season while filling in for the oft-injured Brandon Ingram (toe). His overall numbers still don't jump off the page, with him averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. However, it's worth noting that he has shot 47.8 percent from the field, which is a significant improvement from his rookie season. He has also shot 41.6 percent from behind the arc. Until Ingram returns, Murphy is already worth rostering in most leagues. As his career continues to develop, his three-point shooting prowess could make him a fantasy difference-maker in that category for a long time.

Power Forward: Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Kuminga is another member of the 2021 Draft class, being selected with the seventh overall pick. He entered a unique situation, joining a team with immediate championship aspirations. With Draymond Green ahead of him on the depth chart, Kuminga only averaged 17 minutes per game during his rookie season. That has continued this season, with him logging 19 minutes per game.

When Kuminga has been given significant playing time, he has generally been productive. Across eight career games in which he has played at least 30 minutes, he has averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers. It will be interesting to see which direction the Warriors take their team in the near future. Stephen Curry is signed long-term, but Draymond Green has a player option for next season. Klay Thompson will be a free agent after next season. If they decide to move on from Green and insert Kuminga into the starting lineup, he could thrive while regularly playing 30 minutes per game. If they keep their core together and add more veterans, then Kuminga could be dealt to a rebuilding team that would hope to make him a significant part of their long-term plan. Either way, Kuminga could be primed to become a major fantasy contributor in short order.

Center: Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have built a young team that could return long-term success. It started with taking Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the 2021 Draft. They continued to add to their core in the 2022 Draft, selecting both Jaden Ivey and Duren. Ivey is the more heralded player, being taken with the fifth overall pick. Duren joined a logjam up front, with the team already having Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III in the fold. That contributed to him averaging only 22 minutes over his first 24 games.

In early December, the Pistons decided to insert Duren into the starting five. With how he has played, he may not relinquish the role for the remainder of his tenure in Detroit. Over the last 14 games as a starter, he has put up 9.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 66.3 percent from the field. His 0.6 blocks per game during that stretch are disappointing, and it's an area he will need to improve on to take his fantasy value to star level. However, the early signs point to Duren being someone fantasy managers can count on at center for a long time.