Aaron Gordon Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Gordon (calf) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Gordon was initially deemed probable for this contest, so this is a troubling sign for his status. Gordon hasn't been 100 percent, so the Nuggets could choose to exercise caution with this being the final game before the All-Star break. If Gordon is held out, guys like Julian Strawther and Zeke Nnaji could benefit from a fantasy perspective.