Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Gordon (calf) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Gordon was initially deemed probable for this contest, so this is a troubling sign for his status. Gordon hasn't been 100 percent, so the Nuggets could choose to exercise caution with this being the final game before the All-Star break. If Gordon is held out, guys like Julian Strawther and Zeke Nnaji could benefit from a fantasy perspective.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
