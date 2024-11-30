Aaron Gordon Injury: Nearing retun

Gordon (calf) is getting close to a return according to head coach Michael Malone, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Gordon participated in Saturday's practice and his status for Sunday's game against the Clippers remains uncertain. He has not returned to game action since aggravating his right calf strain on Nov. 4. Prior to the injury, the 29-year-old averaged 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 34.7 minutes in six games. Whenever he does get the green light to return, look for the Nuggets to ease him back into the swing of things.