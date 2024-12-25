Aaron Gordon Injury: Questionable to return

Gordon is questionable to return to Wednesday's game at Phoenix because of right calf tightness.

Gordon exited Wednesday's game with seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. The Nuggets may have to finish what is looking like a close game without one of their more experienced forwards and the main man they had guarding Suns star Kevin Durant. If the Nuggets choose not to go small with Russell Westbrook, Peyton Watson is expected to round out most of their second-half rotation.