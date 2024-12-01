Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon News: Coming off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Gordon will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gordon has missed the last 10 games due to a calf strain, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see Denver easing him back into play. Although there is no official word on a minute restriction, it seems likely he will see a lighter workload than usual Sunday.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
