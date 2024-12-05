Aaron Gordon News: Contributes in paint in defeat

Gordon accumulated 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Gordon took the court in Thursday's contest after being listed as probable leading up to the game due to injury management following a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain. The forward put together a balanced performance in the paint, ending as one of four Nuggets players with at least 15 points while ending second on the team in rebounds. Gordon's production has steadily improved in the three outings since his return, and it's safe to assume he is nearing full health after that lengthy injury absence.